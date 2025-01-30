rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Candle Stand (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainwatercandlepaintingsphoto
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078090/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Candlestick Stand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Candlestick Stand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064587/candlestick-stand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242158/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView license
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242330/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072828/andiron-one-pair-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242563/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView license
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077312/sofa-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242150/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView license
Leather Water Bucket (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Leather Water Bucket (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083929/leather-water-bucket-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
Editable aesthetic strawberry girl design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242536/editable-aesthetic-strawberry-girl-design-element-setView license
Spurs (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
Spurs (c. 1937) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077363/spurs-c-1937-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Duncan Phyfe Sofa (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074613/duncan-phyfe-sofa-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Editable navy blue watercolor glitter design element set
Editable navy blue watercolor glitter design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16019310/editable-navy-blue-watercolor-glitter-design-element-setView license
Rawhide Bedstead (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
Rawhide Bedstead (c. 1936) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068233/rawhide-bedstead-c-1936-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266953/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView license
Combination Rush & Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Combination Rush & Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079386/combination-rush-candle-stand-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Birthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Birthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078093/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView license
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266952/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView license
Iron Toast Rack (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
Iron Toast Rack (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075377/iron-toast-rack-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license
Vacation package Instagram post template
Vacation package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Combination Peg Lamp/Candleholder (c. 1937) by John Cutting
Combination Peg Lamp/Candleholder (c. 1937) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073970/combination-peg-lampcandleholder-c-1937-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Travel package Instagram post template
Travel package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568378/travel-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Indian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Indian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080304/indian-chief-weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571591/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Padded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Padded Coverlet (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076209/padded-coverlet-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259755/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView license
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by William Spiecker
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by William Spiecker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076908/sewing-bird-c-1937-william-spieckerFree Image from public domain license
Holiday poster template and design
Holiday poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718440/holiday-poster-template-and-designView license
Turk's Head Cake Pan (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
Turk's Head Cake Pan (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077806/turks-head-cake-pan-c-1937-edward-loper-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
Editable watercolor birthday cake design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266396/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078092/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license