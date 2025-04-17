Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaincandledrawingsglassphotojarantiqueCandlestick (c. 1937) by Henry MeyersOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 909 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2575 x 3400 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073352/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian lantern, editable vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057471/victorian-lantern-editable-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076812/salt-cellar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073357/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073374/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseScented candle jar label mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809273/scented-candle-jar-label-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by William Verganihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073336/candlestick-c-1937-william-verganiFree Image from public domain licenseHoney jar label mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13909782/honey-jar-label-mockup-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073365/candlestick-c-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseCandle jar mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7543308/candle-jar-mockup-product-packagingView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073367/candlestick-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073317/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable label mockup on a candle jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814362/editable-label-mockup-candle-jarView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073334/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseCandle jar mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7574057/candle-jar-mockup-product-packagingView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073370/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228769/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073338/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseCandle jar mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7543257/candle-jar-mockup-product-packagingView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073339/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseCandle jar mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7542539/candle-jar-mockup-product-packagingView licenseCandlestick Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073392/candlestick-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseScented candle jar label mockup, product packaginghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7551150/imageView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077849/vase-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseCandle jar label mockup, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354212/candle-jar-label-mockup-editable-business-branding-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Albert Camillihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073348/candlestick-c-1937-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain licenseHome candles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743389/home-candles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064583/candlestick-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseScented candle jar label mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10809338/scented-candle-jar-label-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073356/candlestick-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePewter Teapot (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076370/pewter-teapot-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCherry Candlestick (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073603/cherry-candlestick-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePewter Lamp (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067681/pewter-lamp-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license