Candlestick (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Candlestick Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073392/candlestick-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075358/iron-holder-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Ostrich Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076011/ostrich-weather-vane-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078085/weather-vane-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Firemark (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074839/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076104/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Firemark (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074841/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Firemark (c. 1937) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074831/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1937) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073414/carpenters-brace-c-1937-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Eagle (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083412/eagle-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085194/weather-vane-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078478/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066026/flat-iron-holder-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
War history poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Coffee Grinder (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083144/coffee-grinder-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Boutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Weather Vane - Horse (c. 1939) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085192/weather-vane-horse-c-1939-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Trusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080033/german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Coffee Grinder (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065159/coffee-grinder-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Oil Lamp (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067267/oil-lamp-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Shadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1936) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064424/bootjack-c-1936-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license