Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageartclothingdesignillustrationlacepersonpublic domainvintageCap (c. 1937) by Roberta SpicerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 954 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3243 x 4078 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCalash (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064481/calash-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074539/dress-c-1937-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075612/lace-cap-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072624/womans-shoe-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBaby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072876/babys-bonnet-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073078/bonnet-c-1937-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's empowerment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEmbroidery (1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074692/embroidery-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseHat (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075166/hat-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseNight Cap (c. 1940) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086427/night-cap-c-1940-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064399/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073063/bonnet-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Frank Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081819/straw-bonnet-c-1938-frank-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseLingerie collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444476/lingerie-collection-poster-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088969/bonnet-c-1940-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseBonnet (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087370/bonnet-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license