rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cape (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lane
Save
Edit Image
t-shirtpatternartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothing
Elegant t-shirt mockup on woman, customizable design
Elegant t-shirt mockup on woman, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21729880/elegant-t-shirt-mockup-woman-customizable-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Dress (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065725/dress-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Floral t-shirt mockup, editable women's fashion design
Floral t-shirt mockup, editable women's fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034175/floral-t-shirt-mockup-editable-womens-fashion-designView license
Cape (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
Cape (c. 1940) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085516/cape-c-1940-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Crop top t-shirt editable mockup, casual fashion
Crop top t-shirt editable mockup, casual fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589490/crop-top-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-fashionView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lane
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073078/bonnet-c-1937-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Women's t-shirt mockup, editable fashion design
Women's t-shirt mockup, editable fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408851/womens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-fashion-designView license
Spencer (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Spencer (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071754/spencer-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
Cap (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
Cap (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059392/cap-19351942-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Folded checkered pattern t-shirt mockup, customizable fashion
Folded checkered pattern t-shirt mockup, customizable fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7718165/folded-checkered-pattern-t-shirt-mockup-customizable-fashionView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lane
Hat (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075165/hat-c-1937-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Trendy kids' t-shirt mockup, customizable design
Trendy kids' t-shirt mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21419988/trendy-kids-t-shirt-mockup-customizable-designView license
Cap (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Cap (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064615/cap-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage balloon logo template, editable design
Vintage balloon logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9423015/vintage-balloon-logo-template-editable-designView license
Man's Shirt (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Man's Shirt (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067035/mans-shirt-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Colorful apparel mockup, customizable design
Colorful apparel mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21555518/colorful-apparel-mockup-customizable-designView license
Fan (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Fan (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065916/fan-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Fashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wear
Fashionable t-shirt mockup, editable casual wear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10528653/fashionable-t-shirt-mockup-editable-casual-wearView license
Cap (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Cap (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064600/cap-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Baggy t-shirt editable mockup, fashion design
Baggy t-shirt editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576158/baggy-t-shirt-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Chemise (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Chemise (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064919/chemise-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Boy's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Boy's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073147/boys-dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077880/waistcoat-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063632/waistcoat-19351942-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Laundry day, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Laundry day, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531820/laundry-day-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Man's Coat (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067022/mans-coat-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Laundry day, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Laundry day, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531610/laundry-day-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Nightgown (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Nightgown (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067251/nightgown-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Laundry day, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Laundry day, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569391/laundry-day-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075767/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Laundry day, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Laundry day, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12569664/laundry-day-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Fan (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Fan (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065919/fan-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
T-shirt mockup, editable men's fashion design
T-shirt mockup, editable men's fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9032557/t-shirt-mockup-editable-mens-fashion-designView license
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059212/bonnet-19351942-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license