Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domaincandledrawingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0Candlesticks (c. 1937) by Leo DrozdoffOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 906 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3092 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSilver Candlestick (1935/1942) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062993/silver-candlestick-19351942-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseSalt Cellar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076812/salt-cellar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePascal Candlestick (1937) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076232/pascal-candlestick-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073347/candlestick-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseAndirons (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072847/andirons-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseTrusted heart poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21682264/trusted-heart-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073333/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073374/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseRush Holder with Candle Socket (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076810/rush-holder-with-candle-socket-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073370/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073334/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073338/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseOne step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073352/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073339/candlestick-c-1937-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073365/candlestick-c-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseWar history poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475068/war-history-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073367/candlestick-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Albert Camillihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073348/candlestick-c-1937-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079068/candlestick-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseShadows and stories poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21519751/shadows-and-stories-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by William Verganihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073336/candlestick-c-1937-william-verganiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseSilver Chocolate Pot (c. 1936) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071124/silver-chocolate-pot-c-1936-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandlestick (1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085469/candlestick-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license