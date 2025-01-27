Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingschairCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry MeyersOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3129 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCard Table (c. 1938) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079085/card-table-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064624/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWriting Table and Desk (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072736/writing-table-and-desk-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064623/card-table-c-1936-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFootstool (c. 1937) by Charles Mosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain licenseDining table png sticker, Van Gogh's starry night mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705392/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licenseZoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986638/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseTable, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView licenseDesk (c. 1937) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074302/desk-c-1937-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346743/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (probably 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077549/table-probably-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761318/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWriting Desk (1935/1942) by Henry Meyershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063983/writing-desk-19351942-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761413/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077555/table-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088080/shaker-dining-table-c-1941-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346314/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Cot (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076959/shaker-cot-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTilt Top Table (1937) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077630/tilt-top-table-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986873/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseDining Table (c. 1936) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065476/dining-table-c-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987797/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseTable (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathewshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081878/table-c-1938-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986647/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseCard Table (c. 1936) by Louis Anninohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064630/card-table-c-1936-louis-anninoFree Image from public domain licenseWooden chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986649/wooden-chair-element-set-remixView licenseGothic Chair (c. 1940) by Rosa Riverohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085967/gothic-chair-c-1940-rosa-riveroFree Image from public domain license