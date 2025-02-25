Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalwoodbirdartwatercolourpublic domaineaglepaintingsCarved Eagle Head (c. 1937) by Lucille ChabotOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 802 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2738 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEagles Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443629/eagles-instagram-post-templateView licenseEagle (c. 1937) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074607/eagle-c-1937-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301443/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseFigurehead: Mermaid (c. 1942) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088589/figurehead-mermaid-c-1942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301338/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licensePine Bust of Washington (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080991/pine-bust-washington-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301847/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseKeystone from Ship's Woodwork (c. 1938) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080438/keystone-from-ships-woodwork-c-1938-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301306/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseFigure of a Sailor (c. 1940) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085821/figure-sailor-c-1940-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301337/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseGabriel Weather Vane (Technique) (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060663/gabriel-weather-vane-technique-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301361/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseShaker Work Apron (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070930/shaker-work-apron-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301360/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseMast Sheath (c. 1937) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075810/mast-sheath-c-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDecoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074305/decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301846/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078286/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301442/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseFigurehead (c. 1936) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065933/figurehead-c-1936-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301601/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseJar (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075394/jar-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443026/fourth-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Bedspread (1935/1942) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069607/shaker-bedspread-19351942-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseFinial Eagle (c. 1937) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074794/finial-eagle-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301604/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseFinial Eagle (c. 1937) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074785/finial-eagle-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301310/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseMast Sheath (1937) by Lucille Chabothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075809/mast-sheath-1937-lucille-chabotFree Image from public domain licenseEditable eagle bird design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301303/editable-eagle-bird-design-element-setView licenseEagle Woodcarving (c. 1939) by Willard Hazenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083418/eagle-woodcarving-c-1939-willard-hazenFree Image from public domain licenseEagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661606/eagle-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCarved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079108/carved-eagle-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEagle animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661620/eagle-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078272/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseOrnamental Wood Carving: Eagle (c. 1940) by Harriette Galehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086448/ornamental-wood-carving-eagle-c-1940-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license