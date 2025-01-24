Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoshelftextantiqueCarved Transom (c. 1937) by Lawrence FlynnOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 686 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2342 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarModern black frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101426/modern-black-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1937) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073264/butter-mold-c-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001070/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseHadley Chest (1937) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075099/hadley-chest-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000745/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseIron Bracket (c. 1937) by Albert Eythhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075348/iron-bracket-c-1937-albert-eythFree Image from public domain licenseLibrary opening Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744010/library-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseHitchcock Chair Back (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066373/hitchcock-chair-back-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion pillow mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807548/editable-cushion-pillow-mockupView licenseHitchcock Rocker (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066393/hitchcock-rocker-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735219/world-book-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Wooden Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077033/shaker-wooden-wall-shelf-c-1937-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseBook collector Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828352/book-collector-instagram-post-templateView licenseHanging Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075147/hanging-wall-shelf-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000696/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseBlanket Chest (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064348/blanket-chest-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000522/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074007/corner-cupboard-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDesign on Back of Hitchcock Chair (c. 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065439/design-back-hitchcock-chair-c-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFigurehead: Benjamin Franklin (1937) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074766/figurehead-benjamin-franklin-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseHome kitchen design poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586720/home-kitchen-design-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078012/wall-shelf-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000695/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070960/shelf-clock-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseHand Carved Cabinet (c. 1953) by Ethel Douganhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088872/hand-carved-cabinet-c-1953-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain licensePerfume blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650916/perfume-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA Silk Screen Printing of Early Connecticut Wall Decorations, Portfolio Cover (c. 1941) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088153/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378466/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHitchcock chair (probably 1936) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066370/hitchcock-chair-probably-1936-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, aesthetic home decorationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415670/photo-frame-mockup-aesthetic-home-decorationsView licenseBandbox Design (c. 1937) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072948/bandbox-design-c-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000744/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView licenseStencilled Inkwells (c. 1940) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086835/stencilled-inkwells-c-1940-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseShopping time poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428421/shopping-time-poster-templateView licenseShelf Clock (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081521/shelf-clock-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseKitchen Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764459/kitchen-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseShaker Long House Bench (1935/1942) by Lawrence Fosterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062797/shaker-long-house-bench-19351942-lawrence-fosterFree Image from public domain license