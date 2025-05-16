rawpixel
Carved Wood Doll (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Save
Edit Image
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Retta Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074430/doll-retta-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Flora Richardson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074404/doll-flora-richardson-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074416/doll-leslie-simpson-c-1937-edith-towner-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074369/doll-florence-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Delight Bates" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074402/doll-delight-bates-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Doll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074373/doll-maggie-bentley-c-1937-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
International playgroup Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074456/doll-bisque-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll with China Head (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074465/doll-with-china-head-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor people collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView license
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074407/doll-hattie-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Doll--"Belle Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074393/doll-belle-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074386/dolls-dress-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Mitio" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085663/doll-mitio-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Annie Sampson" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085657/doll-annie-sampson-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Eugenia" (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083335/doll-eugenia-c-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Mollie Bentley" (1936) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065541/doll-mollie-bentley-1936-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Compote (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073972/compote-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Costume contest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll--"Hannah Hitch" (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085655/doll-hannah-hitch-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Spoon (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077354/spoon-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Ida Stebbins" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060158/doll-ida-stebbins-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license