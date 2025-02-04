Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartpublic domainfencedrawingsphotogatetextantiqueCast Iron Fence (c. 1937) by Charlotte AngusOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1021 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3434 x 4038 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547040/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseCast Iron Fencing (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073481/cast-iron-fencing-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGold padlock editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11534438/gold-padlock-editable-mockupView licenseGate (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060670/gate-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWooden sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13220063/wooden-sign-mockup-editable-designView licenseCast Iron Gate (c. 1937) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073473/cast-iron-gate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseLawn & garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703404/lawn-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStamps for Embroidery (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077382/stamps-for-embroidery-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseLock and key background, wooden textured, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058699/lock-and-key-background-wooden-textured-editable-designView licenseCast Iron Fence (1937) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073474/cast-iron-fence-1937-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView licenseCast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064752/cast-iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseLawn & garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703399/lawn-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseLawn & garden Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703408/lawn-garden-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBellows (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073008/bellows-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGolden gate bridge background, US travel Ephemera remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622303/golden-gate-bridge-background-travel-ephemera-remixView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080731/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWooden sign mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13220152/wooden-sign-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067440/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseLawn & garden blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397204/lawn-garden-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseDog show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397501/dog-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCast Iron Urn (c. 1937) by Austin L Davisonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073499/cast-iron-urn-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain licenseGreen thumbs club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555451/green-thumbs-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076164/pa-german-shaving-basin-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseSad and lonely Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886060/sad-and-lonely-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFencing (1937) by Eugene Shelladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074744/fencing-1937-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain licenseWooden sign png mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13220229/wooden-sign-png-mockup-editable-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licensePuppy training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397494/puppy-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseDepression Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11885977/depression-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseGardening service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398881/gardening-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license