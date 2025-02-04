rawpixel
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547040/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Cast Iron Fencing (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073481/cast-iron-fencing-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Gold padlock editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11534438/gold-padlock-editable-mockupView license
Gate (1935/1942) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060670/gate-19351942-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Wooden sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13220063/wooden-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Cast Iron Gate (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073473/cast-iron-gate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Lawn & garden poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703404/lawn-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stamps for Embroidery (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077382/stamps-for-embroidery-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Lock and key background, wooden textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058699/lock-and-key-background-wooden-textured-editable-designView license
Cast Iron Fence (1937) by Eugene Shellady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073474/cast-iron-fence-1937-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain license
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView license
Cast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064752/cast-iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Lawn & garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703399/lawn-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wallpaper from Bandbox Cover (1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078026/wallpaper-from-bandbox-cover-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Horse club poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Lawn & garden Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703408/lawn-garden-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bellows (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073008/bellows-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Golden gate bridge background, US travel Ephemera remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7622303/golden-gate-bridge-background-travel-ephemera-remixView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080731/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Wooden sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13220152/wooden-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1936) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067440/pa-german-plate-c-1936-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Lawn & garden blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397204/lawn-garden-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080689/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Dog show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397501/dog-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Urn (c. 1937) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073499/cast-iron-urn-c-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
Green thumbs club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555451/green-thumbs-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Shaving Basin (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076164/pa-german-shaving-basin-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Sad and lonely Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886060/sad-and-lonely-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fencing (1937) by Eugene Shellady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074744/fencing-1937-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain license
Wooden sign png mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13220229/wooden-sign-png-mockup-editable-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Puppy training Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397494/puppy-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Depression Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11885977/depression-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Gardening service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398881/gardening-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license