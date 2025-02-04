rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cast Iron Fence (1937) by Eugene Shellady
Save
Edit Image
gateartpublic domainfencedrawingsphototextcc0
Editable cottage garden design element set
Editable cottage garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547040/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView license
Cast Iron Gate (1937) by Eugene Shellady
Cast Iron Gate (1937) by Eugene Shellady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073480/cast-iron-gate-1937-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain license
Gold padlock editable mockup
Gold padlock editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11534438/gold-padlock-editable-mockupView license
Fencing (1937) by Eugene Shellady
Fencing (1937) by Eugene Shellady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074744/fencing-1937-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain license
Wooden sign mockup, editable design
Wooden sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13220063/wooden-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Fencing (1937) by Eugene Shellady
Fencing (1937) by Eugene Shellady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074738/fencing-1937-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain license
Lawn & garden poster template, editable text and design
Lawn & garden poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703404/lawn-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Iron Ornament (1935/1942) by Eugene Shellady
Iron Ornament (1935/1942) by Eugene Shellady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061019/iron-ornament-19351942-eugene-shelladyFree Image from public domain license
Lock and key background, wooden textured, editable design
Lock and key background, wooden textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058699/lock-and-key-background-wooden-textured-editable-designView license
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073469/cast-iron-fence-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Horse riding course poster template, editable design
Horse riding course poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView license
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073450/cast-iron-dog-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Horse club poster template, editable design
Horse club poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView license
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
Cast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082982/cast-iron-fence-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Lawn & garden Instagram story template, editable text
Lawn & garden Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703408/lawn-garden-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Gate (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
Cast Iron Gate (c. 1937) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073473/cast-iron-gate-c-1937-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Lawn & garden Instagram post template, editable text
Lawn & garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703399/lawn-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gate-legged Table (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbe
Gate-legged Table (c. 1937) by B Holst Grubbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074992/gate-legged-table-c-1937-holst-grubbeFree Image from public domain license
Wooden sign mockup, editable design
Wooden sign mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13220152/wooden-sign-mockup-editable-designView license
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Lawn & garden blog banner template, editable text
Lawn & garden blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397204/lawn-garden-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Lucien Verbeke
Cast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064728/cast-iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Dog show Instagram post template, editable text
Dog show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397501/dog-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
Clamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain license
Green thumbs club Instagram post template, editable text
Green thumbs club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555451/green-thumbs-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Ray Price
Cast Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064752/cast-iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Wooden sign png mockup, editable design
Wooden sign png mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13220229/wooden-sign-png-mockup-editable-designView license
Wrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellan
Wrought Iron Banister Bracket (c. 1937) by James McLellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078364/wrought-iron-banister-bracket-c-1937-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain license
Puppy training Instagram post template, editable text
Puppy training Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397494/puppy-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Iron Gate (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Iron Gate (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080325/iron-gate-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Gardening service blog banner template, editable text
Gardening service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398881/gardening-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Fencing (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Cast Iron Fencing (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073481/cast-iron-fencing-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Kids garden club Instagram post template, editable text
Kids garden club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563148/kids-garden-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Panel (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Cast Iron Panel (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079140/cast-iron-panel-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
America poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
America poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682560/png-america-american-artView license
Cast Iron Window Grille (1937) by Austin L Davison
Cast Iron Window Grille (1937) by Austin L Davison
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073492/cast-iron-window-grille-1937-austin-davisonFree Image from public domain license
3D Man mower a garden illustration editable design
3D Man mower a garden illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235339/man-mower-garden-illustration-editable-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Jug (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075509/jug-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Gardening service Instagram post template, editable text
Gardening service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379285/gardening-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pen Wiper Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene C Miller
Pen Wiper Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene C Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076294/pen-wiper-doll-c-1937-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain license