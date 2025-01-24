Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorbuildingfurniturepublic domainpaintingsarchitecturebankCast Iron Toy Bank: Independence Hall (c. 1937) by Dorothy BrennanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 904 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3086 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChristmas winter, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722146/christmas-winter-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseCast Iron Dobbie: Jockey (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073455/cast-iron-dobbie-jockey-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729509/love-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePuppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076587/puppet-judy-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWax Headed Doll (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078070/wax-headed-doll-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCast Iron Window Lintel (c. 1937) by William Kerbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073491/cast-iron-window-lintel-c-1937-william-kerbyFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHand Puppet Judy (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066294/hand-puppet-judy-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license3D dog & cat in winter character illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12232386/dog-cat-winter-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077717/toy-bank-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseCast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073479/cast-iron-toy-artillery-bank-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseCow Bell #4 (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070144/cow-bell-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor dining table, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView licenseCow Bell #6 (With Star) (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070152/cow-bell-with-star-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license"Dog Toby" Hand Puppet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064020/dog-toby-hand-puppet-c-1936-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license3D property seizure notice, element editable illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11220871/property-seizure-notice-element-editable-illustrationView licenseMetal Toy Bank: Boy on Bar (c. 1937) by Lew Towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075859/metal-toy-bank-boy-bar-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCigar Store Figure (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073753/cigar-store-figure-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCameo Pin and Ring (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073305/cameo-pin-and-ring-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain licenseUntil next time mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Vincent McPharlinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074884/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-vincent-mcpharlinFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Autumn sale watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617267/cartoon-autumn-sale-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseCow Bell (1935/1942) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059877/cow-bell-19351942-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseHome repair Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825505/home-repair-facebook-post-templateView licenseToy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077736/toy-bank-william-tell-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon Europe travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613656/cartoon-europe-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseDetail of Early Cutter (c. 1938) by Dorothy Brennanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079598/detail-early-cutter-c-1938-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCast Iron Fencing (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073481/cast-iron-fencing-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612455/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licensePa. German Chalkware Sheep (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076059/pa-german-chalkware-sheep-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseGold Chain (c. 1937) by Dorothy Postenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075044/gold-chain-c-1937-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license