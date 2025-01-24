rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chair (1937) by Henry Tomaszewski
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotorocking chair
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Chair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
Chair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Ladder Rock Chair (1937) by John Sullivan
Ladder Rock Chair (1937) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075634/ladder-rock-chair-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076781/rocking-chair-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Chippendale Chair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
Chippendale Chair (1935/1942) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059548/chippendale-chair-19351942-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Tilt Top Table (1937) by Henry Murphy
Tilt Top Table (1937) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077630/tilt-top-table-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064850/chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Vacation package Instagram post template
Vacation package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
House party Instagram post template, editable text
House party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lowboy (1937) by Henry Tomaszewski
Lowboy (1937) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075728/lowboy-1937-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073399/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
Card Table (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073411/card-table-c-1937-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Chair (1937) by Henry Murphy
Chair (1937) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073529/chair-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rope Bed (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Rope Bed (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084440/rope-bed-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cradle (c. 1936) by Louis Plogsted
Cradle (c. 1936) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070171/cradle-c-1936-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView license
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
Kitchen Cupboard (c. 1938) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080443/kitchen-cupboard-c-1938-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Winter getaway Instagram story template
Winter getaway Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView license
Chair (c. 1937) by John Sullivan
Chair (c. 1937) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073530/chair-c-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Child's High Chair (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
Child's High Chair (c. 1939) by Samuel W Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083036/childs-high-chair-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Windsor Chair (1937) by Ray Holden
Windsor Chair (1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078218/windsor-chair-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license