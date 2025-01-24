rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Chair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Chair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079158/chair-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073141/box-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075690/large-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Two Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077807/two-wall-doors-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
One painted, Wooden Candelabrum, with Dove (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
One painted, Wooden Candelabrum, with Dove (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075995/one-painted-wooden-candelabrum-with-dove-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076295/penitente-processional-lantern-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable wooden chair set
Editable wooden chair set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView license
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Carved and Painted Santo-San Jose (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved and Painted Santo-San Jose (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073419/carved-and-painted-santo-san-jose-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable wooden chair set
Editable wooden chair set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView license
Small Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077300/small-tin-framed-mirror-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Archangel "Bulto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Archangel "Bulto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072866/archangel-bulto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077296/small-table-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990019/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986831/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990020/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074172/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license