Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoChair (c. 1937) by Majel G ClaflinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 887 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3028 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079158/chair-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSmall Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077299/small-wooden-chair-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBox (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073141/box-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, home decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView licenseLarge Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075690/large-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Wall Doors (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077807/two-wall-doors-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseTin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseOne painted, Wooden Candelabrum, with Dove (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075995/one-painted-wooden-candelabrum-with-dove-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseTin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licensePenitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076295/penitente-processional-lantern-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseFigure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseCarved and Painted Santo-San Jose (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073419/carved-and-painted-santo-san-jose-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wooden chair sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView licenseSmall Tin Framed Mirror (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077300/small-tin-framed-mirror-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseArchangel "Bulto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072866/archangel-bulto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseSmall Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077296/small-table-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseWooden armchair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990019/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986831/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licensePenetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRattan chair element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990020/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView licenseCristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074172/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license