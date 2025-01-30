rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantique
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Queen Anne Settee (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Queen Anne Settee (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076641/queen-anne-settee-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Rocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076780/rocker-with-black-horse-hair-seat-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Red Plush Morris Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Red Plush Morris Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076727/red-plush-morris-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Walnut Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Walnut Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078021/walnut-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Wooden Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078267/wooden-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Victorian Upholstered Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Victorian Upholstered Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077864/victorian-upholstered-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076788/rocking-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
"The Three Bear's Chairs" (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
"The Three Bear's Chairs" (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072812/the-three-bears-chairs-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076624/queen-anne-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair with Head Rests (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Chair with Head Rests (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073576/chair-with-head-rests-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Carved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073437/carved-oak-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075748/image-rose-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Sleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Sleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077282/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Sleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Sleigh Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077285/sleigh-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074278/cupboard-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Chair (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Chair (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064870/chair-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Settee, Walnut (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076913/settee-walnut-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077116/side-chair-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
Settee (c. 1936) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070761/settee-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
Chair (c. 1937) by Vera Van Voris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073553/chair-c-1937-vera-van-vorisFree Image from public domain license