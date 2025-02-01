Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegothic furnitureleafwoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaingothicChair with Carved Grape Leaf Decoration and Gothic Top (c. 1937) by Robert StewartOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 706 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2411 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseCarved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseBlack watercolor and glitter illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594600/black-watercolor-and-glitter-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseCarved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073437/carved-oak-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665061/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseEarly Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074625/early-dayton-chair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194354/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseQueen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076624/queen-anne-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseBlue living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670617/blue-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194924/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseArmchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310645/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseHitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075234/hitchcock-armchair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195037/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseMahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075748/image-rose-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wristwatch, editable accessory remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709373/luxury-wristwatch-editable-accessory-remixView licenseSide Chair (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077119/side-chair-c-1937-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury wristwatch, editable accessory remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709367/luxury-wristwatch-editable-accessory-remixView licenseRocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076781/rocking-chair-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13285984/furniture-sale-poster-templateView licenseStudy Chair (c. 1941) by Sydney Robertshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088208/study-chair-c-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain licenseScandinavian furniture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13286143/scandinavian-furniture-poster-templateView licenseShoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseCooking show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596455/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair (c. 1937) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073530/chair-c-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616143/furniture-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217497/editable-picture-frame-interior-mockup-designView licenseBed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072985/bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas sign editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117959/canvas-sign-editable-mockupView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073621/chest-drawers-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061389/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseDresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074589/dresser-with-marble-top-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071218/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseChair (1937) by Henry Murphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073529/chair-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061386/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView licenseChair (painted) (c. 1937) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073550/chair-painted-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071207/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView licenseChair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license