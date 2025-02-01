rawpixel
Chair with Carved Grape Leaf Decoration and Gothic Top (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Black watercolor and glitter illustrations, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594600/black-watercolor-and-glitter-illustrations-editable-element-setView license
Carved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073437/carved-oak-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665061/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Early Dayton Chair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074625/early-dayton-chair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194354/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076624/queen-anne-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Blue living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670617/blue-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194924/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310645/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Hitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075234/hitchcock-armchair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195037/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075748/image-rose-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wristwatch, editable accessory remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709373/luxury-wristwatch-editable-accessory-remixView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Bernard Gussow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077119/side-chair-c-1937-bernard-gussowFree Image from public domain license
Luxury wristwatch, editable accessory remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709367/luxury-wristwatch-editable-accessory-remixView license
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076781/rocking-chair-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Furniture sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13285984/furniture-sale-poster-templateView license
Study Chair (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088208/study-chair-c-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Scandinavian furniture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13286143/scandinavian-furniture-poster-templateView license
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1937) by Albert Ryder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077074/shoemakers-bench-c-1937-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain license
Cooking show Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596455/cooking-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chair (c. 1937) by John Sullivan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073530/chair-c-1937-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license
Furniture store Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616143/furniture-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12217497/editable-picture-frame-interior-mockup-designView license
Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072985/bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Canvas sign editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12117959/canvas-sign-editable-mockupView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073621/chest-drawers-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor botanical illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061389/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView license
Dresser with Marble Top (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074589/dresser-with-marble-top-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor botanical illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071218/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView license
Chair (1937) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073529/chair-1937-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage watercolor botanical, editable illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061386/vintage-watercolor-botanical-editable-illustration-setView license
Chair (painted) (c. 1937) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073550/chair-painted-c-1937-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor botanical illustration set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071207/editable-watercolor-botanical-illustration-setView license
Chair (c. 1937) by M Rosenshield von Paulin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073517/chair-c-1937-rosenshield-von-paulinFree Image from public domain license