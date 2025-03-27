Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartpublic domainclothingdrawingswomanadultweddingChemise (c. 1937) by Edith MagnetteOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 957 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3100 x 3887 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseChemise (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064919/chemise-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseChemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073585/chemise-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074451/doll-wardrobe-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWrap (c. 1936) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072724/wrap-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079719/dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715575/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074737/fiddle-back-chair-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseAdventurous woman png, George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580604/adventurous-woman-png-george-barbiers-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSewing Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084539/sewing-apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715566/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBall Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672529/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseChemise (c. 1939) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083002/chemise-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058681/quilt-c-1931-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEmbroidery (1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074692/embroidery-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseCotton Vestie (1935/1942) by Herbert Marshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059829/cotton-vestie-19351942-herbert-marshFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licensePillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/pillow-sampler-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseHoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075277/hoop-skirt-c-1937-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFiddle-back Chair (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074736/fiddle-back-chair-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581121/george-barbiers-woman-png-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWall Paper and Border (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077981/wall-paper-and-border-c-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Martha" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074417/doll-martha-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseParade Fire Horn (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076231/parade-fire-horn-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077067/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license