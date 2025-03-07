rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Challis Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Max Fernekes
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsgirlsfashionphoto
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
Doll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jacket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Jacket (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075399/jacket-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074578/dress-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Jerry the Policeman (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
Jerry the Policeman (c. 1937) by Dorothy Harris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075470/jerry-the-policeman-c-1937-dorothy-harrisFree Image from public domain license
Kids in Halloween costume png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids in Halloween costume png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527513/kids-halloween-costume-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Dress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088572/dress-c-1942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Girls picnic in a park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389025/girls-picnic-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Doll's Suit and Hat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
Doll's Suit and Hat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074383/dolls-suit-and-hat-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Kids in Halloween costume, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids in Halloween costume, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12544310/kids-halloween-costume-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Doll's Jacket (c. 1936) by Chris Makrenos
Doll's Jacket (c. 1936) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065544/dolls-jacket-c-1936-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Kids in Halloween costume, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids in Halloween costume, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551106/kids-halloween-costume-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Quaker Cape (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
Quaker Cape (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076621/quaker-cape-c-1937-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Yoga class advertisement poster template
Yoga class advertisement poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769723/yoga-class-advertisement-poster-templateView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
Dress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060249/dress-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Yoga Day poster template
Yoga Day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766882/yoga-day-poster-templateView license
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077909/waistcoat-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Kids in Halloween costume png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Kids in Halloween costume png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580557/kids-halloween-costume-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Doll - "Abigail" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
Doll - "Abigail" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074398/doll-abigail-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template, editable design
Kids book poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727189/kids-book-poster-template-editable-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
Doll (c. 1936) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065492/doll-c-1936-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075012/girls-dress-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer poster template
Mom & kid special offer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534123/mom-kid-special-offer-poster-templateView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
Doll (c. 1936) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065528/doll-c-1936-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer Facebook post template
Mom & kid special offer Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063761/mom-kid-special-offer-facebook-post-templateView license
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
Man's Great Coat (c. 1937) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075767/mans-great-coat-c-1937-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Mom & kid special offer Facebook story template
Mom & kid special offer Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14534124/mom-kid-special-offer-facebook-story-templateView license
Paper Doll (Boy) (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
Paper Doll (Boy) (c. 1937) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076217/paper-doll-boy-c-1937-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license