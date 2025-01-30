rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsphotoantique
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Chest (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073609/chest-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Harold Merriam
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075091/hadley-chest-c-1937-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template
Vintage furniture collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688511/vintage-furniture-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackerman
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073616/chest-drawers-c-1937-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Box Desk on Frame (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Box Desk on Frame (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073139/box-desk-frame-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079000/cabinet-for-storage-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Meyer Goldbaum
Cupboard (c. 1937) by Meyer Goldbaum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074272/cupboard-c-1937-meyer-goldbaumFree Image from public domain license
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543017/kids-art-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrill
Painted Chest (c. 1937) by Sumner Merrill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076200/painted-chest-c-1937-sumner-merrillFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair
Baroque armchair
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView license
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543046/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Chest (c. 1936) by Leon Witt
Chest (c. 1936) by Leon Witt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064941/chest-c-1936-leon-wittFree Image from public domain license
Blissful home Facebook post template
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
Chest (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083004/chest-c-1939-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license