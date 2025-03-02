rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Child's Cape (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsfashionhatphoto
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Chemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Chemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073585/chemise-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064974/childs-dress-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Lace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Lace Cap (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075612/lace-cap-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (ca.1936) by Gladys C. Parker. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Child's Dress (ca.1936) by Gladys C. Parker. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3360247/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073668/childs-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073688/childs-dress-and-jacket-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Civil War Sash (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
Civil War Sash (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065103/civil-war-sash-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Basque (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
Basque (c. 1936) by Gladys Cook
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064235/basque-c-1936-gladys-cookFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cape (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Cape (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073383/cape-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992063/image-paper-cartoon-personView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
Doll (c. 1937) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074352/doll-c-1937-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992028/image-paper-cartoon-personView license
Quaker Cape (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
Quaker Cape (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076621/quaker-cape-c-1937-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Child's Dress (ca.1936) by Gladys C. Parker.
Child's Dress (ca.1936) by Gladys C. Parker.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231651/childs-dress-ca1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
Cartoon characters, watercolors, children dressed according to their occupation. isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992060/image-paper-cartoon-personView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073665/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073664/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073690/childs-dress-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Cinco de Mayo Instagram post template, editable text
Cinco de Mayo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466104/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Embroidery for Dress (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
Embroidery for Dress (c. 1936) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065905/embroidery-for-dress-c-1936-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license