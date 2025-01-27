rawpixel
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Toleware Ink Stand (c. 1937) by H Langden Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077685/toleware-ink-stand-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073621/chest-drawers-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Child's Arm Chair (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064956/childs-arm-chair-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073657/childs-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065443/desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079604/desk-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075746/lowboy-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Chalkware Lovebirds (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073592/chalkware-lovebirds-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chalkware Roosters (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073593/chalkware-roosters-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Chalkware Mantel Stop (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076068/pa-german-chalkware-mantel-stop-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073630/chest-with-drawers-c-1937-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Side Board (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077080/side-board-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Liquor Carrier (c. 1939) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083948/liquor-carrier-c-1939-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Secretary (c. 1937) by Randolph F Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076890/secretary-c-1937-randolph-millerFree Image from public domain license
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Toy Horse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077754/toy-horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license