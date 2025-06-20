rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Save
Edit Image
shirtartvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothingpainting
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073681/childs-dress-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView license
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Child's Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064967/childs-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Hoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Hoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075273/hoop-skirt-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
Branding Facebook post template, original art illustration from Virginia Berge, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23365765/image-art-watercolour-shirtView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065716/dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Woman's Drawers (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078224/womans-drawers-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072557/wedding-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077896/waistcoat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065774/dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Suit (1935/1942) by Margaret Concha
Suit (1935/1942) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063346/suit-19351942-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050136/image-flower-leaves-treeView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Creative innovative man png, light bulb editable remix
Creative innovative man png, light bulb editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781939/creative-innovative-man-png-light-bulb-editable-remixView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Dress (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087709/dress-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
New collection Instagram post template, original art illustration from Wassily Kandinsky, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23286689/image-art-coming-soon-wassily-kandinskyView license
Child's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Child's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073700/childs-jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Crop top t-shirt editable mockup, casual fashion
Crop top t-shirt editable mockup, casual fashion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589490/crop-top-t-shirt-editable-mockup-casual-fashionView license
Man's Shirt (c. 1936) by Margaret Knapp
Man's Shirt (c. 1936) by Margaret Knapp
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067034/mans-shirt-c-1936-margaret-knappFree Image from public domain license