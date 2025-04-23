Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domaindrawingsdeskphotocc0chartChild's Desk (c. 1937) by Lawrence PhillipsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 918 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3135 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBusiness people are brainstorming, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14998068/business-people-are-brainstorming-editable-remix-designView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSecretary (c. 1937) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076896/secretary-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licensePre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDesk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060070/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseA casual business man looking at a marketing planhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912290/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView licensePier Table (c. 1936) by John Garayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067928/pier-table-c-1936-john-garayFree Image from public domain licenseA casual business man looking at a marketing planhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912243/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView licenseChest-on-Chest (c. 1939) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083035/chest-on-chest-c-1939-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseA casual business man looking at a marketing planhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912293/casual-business-man-looking-marketing-planView licenseChair (1935/1942) by Harold Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059539/chair-19351942-harold-smithFree Image from public domain licenseClassroom chalkboard mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748188/classroom-chalkboard-mockup-editable-designView licenseCabinet-top Desk (c. 1937) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073284/cabinet-top-desk-c-1937-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, office table decor, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886692/poster-mockup-office-table-decor-editable-designView licenseCourt Chest (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059828/court-chest-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979560/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChest (1936) by John Dieterichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064922/chest-1936-john-dieterichFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979565/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCabinet-top Desk (c. 1937) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073285/cabinet-top-desk-c-1937-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979614/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073493/cellarette-c-1937-vincent-rosel-and-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979507/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by Katharine Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078033/wardrobe-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981438/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074007/corner-cupboard-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979654/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackermanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073616/chest-drawers-c-1937-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979513/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseHighboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075219/highboy-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981448/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseClock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065124/clock-c-1936-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture home decoration element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979600/nordic-furniture-home-decoration-element-set-remixView licenseShaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076942/shaker-cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseChest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073638/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1937-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseCasual business woman planning a project remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927653/casual-business-woman-planning-project-remixView licenseHadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseCreative agency studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10604421/creative-agency-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSecretary (1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076894/secretary-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license