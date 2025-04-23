rawpixel
Child's Desk (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips
Business people are brainstorming, editable remix design
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
Secretary (c. 1937) by Bernard Krieger
Pre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and design
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
Pier Table (c. 1936) by John Garay
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
Chest-on-Chest (c. 1939) by Lawrence Phillips
A casual business man looking at a marketing plan
Chair (1935/1942) by Harold Smith
Classroom chalkboard mockup, editable design
Cabinet-top Desk (c. 1937) by Rolland Livingstone
Poster mockup, office table decor, editable design
Court Chest (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Chest (1936) by John Dieterich
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Cabinet-top Desk (c. 1937) by Rolland Livingstone
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Cellarette (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel and Gordon Saltar
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolles
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Gilbert Sackerman
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Highboy (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberg
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Clock (c. 1936) by Lawrence Phillips
Nordic furniture home decoration element set remix
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smith
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1937) by Isabella Ruth Doerfler
Casual business woman planning a project remix
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Creative agency studio Instagram post template, editable text
Secretary (1937) by Irving I Smith
