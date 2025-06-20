rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Save
Edit Image
artdesignfloralillustrationpatternpersonpublic domainvintage
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Love is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073665/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView license
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074708/evening-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073666/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074556/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556918/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074564/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481727/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073680/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480952/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630999/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072822/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Vintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693487/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072808/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563625/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower goddess, editable Art Nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
Vintage flower goddess, editable Art Nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695176/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074518/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073668/childs-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074519/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647417/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074505/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Flower vintage woman sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Flower vintage woman sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672276/flower-vintage-woman-sticker-art-nouveau-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license