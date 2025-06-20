Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartdesignfloralillustrationpatternpersonpublic domainvintageChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray PriceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 809 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2761 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLove is love Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23055192/image-heart-flower-leavesView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073665/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseEvening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074708/evening-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073666/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074556/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8556918/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074564/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481727/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073680/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480952/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630999/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseWrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518847/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseAfternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072822/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693487/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAfternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072808/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563625/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseBodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower goddess, editable Art Nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Muchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695176/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074518/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073668/childs-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074519/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647417/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074505/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseFlower vintage woman sticker, art nouveau, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672276/flower-vintage-woman-sticker-art-nouveau-remixed-rawpixel-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license