rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainclothingdrawingpaintingsfashion
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073680/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073664/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074708/evening-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073666/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Doll (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079613/doll-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072808/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Cape (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
Child's Cape (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073637/childs-cape-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Afternoon Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072822/afternoon-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074518/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Baby's Petticoat: Details (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Baby's Petticoat: Details (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072902/babys-petticoat-details-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073690/childs-dress-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074519/dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Infant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075321/infants-shirt-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073681/childs-dress-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license