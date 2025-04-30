rawpixel
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
patternwatercolorvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingblueretro
Elegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView license
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Self acceptance, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998227/self-acceptance-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331578/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Self acceptance mobile wallpaper template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14764024/self-acceptance-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074500/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
William Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074517/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Blue cactus illustration border frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270165/blue-cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074709/evening-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15203007/editable-vintage-animal-character-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074497/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture note paper, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346344/png-aesthetic-blank-space-blueView license
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Blue cactus illustration border frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326121/blue-cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073688/childs-dress-and-jacket-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Blue cactus illustration border frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326124/blue-cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073681/childs-dress-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Cactus frame blue desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270224/cactus-frame-blue-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Visiting Costume (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077884/visiting-costume-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Blue cactus illustration border frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270168/blue-cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Waist (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082157/waist-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Blue cactus illustration border frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326650/blue-cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Easter egg hunt Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459976/easter-egg-hunt-instagram-post-templateView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a girl reading, with a flower and stars on a blue social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318557/image-background-png-textureView license
Brown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070027/brown-silk-afternoon-dress-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Opera Shoulder Wrap (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076012/opera-shoulder-wrap-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15203006/editable-vintage-animal-character-design-element-setView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076843/sampler-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Blue cactus illustration border frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326688/blue-cactus-illustration-border-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Taffeta Waist (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077567/taffeta-waist-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Bandanna (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072920/bandanna-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15202959/editable-vintage-animal-character-design-element-setView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073664/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license