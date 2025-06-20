rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Save
Edit Image
vintage decorsartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingpaintingretro
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073652/childs-coat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Cupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581264/cupid-shopping-for-gifts-celebration-editable-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074501/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073688/childs-dress-and-jacket-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Floral design editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
Floral design editable Facebook post template, original art illustration from Odilon Redon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22960920/image-paper-flowers-artView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073063/bonnet-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Cupid shopping for gifts png, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid shopping for gifts png, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588106/png-aesthetic-angel-babyView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078528/baby-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Summer photo contest Instagram post template, editable design and text
Summer photo contest Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092936/summer-photo-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Hat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075160/hat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145791/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Art market poster template, editable text & design
Art market poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594014/art-market-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Baby Jacket (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Baby Jacket (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078533/baby-jacket-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
Poem book cover poster template, original art illustration from Julie de Graag, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23222672/image-cat-cartoon-paperView license
Shirtwaist (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
Shirtwaist (c. 1937) by Harry Grossen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077066/shirtwaist-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Petticoat (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Petticoat (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089503/petticoat-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license