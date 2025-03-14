rawpixel
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Pre-loves fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457331/pre-loves-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075012/girls-dress-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Formal suit Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541535/formal-suit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Dressing room background, editable doodle illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9180955/dressing-room-background-editable-doodle-illustrationView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Laundry day png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12595067/laundry-day-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073080/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074520/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077906/waistcoat-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001532/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Infant's Boots (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075309/infants-boots-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884645/vintage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Sara Garfinkel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3365731/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license
Dressing room background, editable doodle illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9172909/dressing-room-background-editable-doodle-illustrationView license
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073688/childs-dress-and-jacket-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14803257/paris-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074516/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894854/aesthetic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license
Dressing room editable doodle illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9173347/dressing-room-editable-doodle-illustrationView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073668/childs-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12011596/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Second-hand clothes poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592723/second-hand-clothes-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074560/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
New summer collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563408/new-summer-collection-poster-templateView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075005/girls-dress-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074708/evening-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Walking shoes Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074543/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078147/wedding-dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license