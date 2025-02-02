rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Save
Edit Image
laceantique embroiderylace dressartvintagepublic domainclothingfashion
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073674/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074501/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073652/childs-coat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Coquette core fashion collection, customizable design
Coquette core fashion collection, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408384/image-heart-cute-sunglassesView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073063/bonnet-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073688/childs-dress-and-jacket-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078528/baby-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077500/street-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage elegant animal design element set
Editable vintage elegant animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15637770/editable-vintage-elegant-animal-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074514/dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Adore you Instagram story template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable design
Adore you Instagram story template, original art illustration from George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23569730/image-texture-art-manView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Skirt from Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
Skirt from Wedding Dress (c. 1940) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086750/skirt-from-wedding-dress-c-1940-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Hat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Hat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075160/hat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baby Jacket (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Baby Jacket (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078533/baby-jacket-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Fashion design course Facebook post template from original art illustration from George Barbier and other artists, editable…
Fashion design course Facebook post template from original art illustration from George Barbier and other artists, editable…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23360652/image-person-art-manView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
Women's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Petticoat (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
Petticoat (c. 1940) by Daniel Marshack
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089503/petticoat-c-1940-daniel-marshackFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor animal, editable design element set
Watercolor animal, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418342/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073687/childs-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license