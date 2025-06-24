Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagegertrudepersonartwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Gertrude LembergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 986 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3367 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074541/dress-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseWoman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085262/womans-hood-c-1939-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseWedding Dress (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063794/wedding-dress-19351942-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085749/dress-c-1940-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseChild's Cape (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079207/childs-cape-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078674/bonnet-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064967/childs-dress-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseJug with Stopper (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075604/jug-with-stopper-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePlate (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070268/plate-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685966/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDoll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074370/doll-camela-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseGoblet (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066164/goblet-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlass (c. 1940) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085937/glass-c-1940-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064557/candlestick-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWedding Dress (1935/1942) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063793/wedding-dress-19351942-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073683/childs-dress-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTextile from Quilt (c. 1937) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077607/textile-from-quilt-c-1937-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBellows Bottle (c. 1936) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064282/bellows-bottle-c-1936-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseButtons (c. 1937) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073266/buttons-c-1937-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license