Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageantique embroiderysandal slipper footwearvintagedesignpublic domainfloralclothingcraftChild's Shoe (c. 1937) by Frances CohenOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 868 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4067 x 2942 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink sandals mockup, editable Summer footwear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977938/pink-sandals-mockup-editable-summer-footwear-designView licenseEvening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074721/evening-slipper-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sandals mockup, Summer footwear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10037690/editable-sandals-mockup-summer-footwear-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077277/slipper-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sandals mockup casual fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422241/editable-sandals-mockup-casual-fashion-designView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078262/womans-slippers-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseFlip flop mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270369/flip-flop-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseNeedlepoint Slippers (c. 1940) by LeRoy Griffithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086408/needlepoint-slippers-c-1940-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain licenseFlip flop editable mockup, fashion footwearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740109/flip-flop-editable-mockup-fashion-footwearView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078236/womans-slipper-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseSandals mockup, beach slippers editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056821/sandals-mockup-beach-slippers-editable-designView licenseWoman's Shoes (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085252/womans-shoes-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseFlip flop mockup, summer beach slippershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271307/flip-flop-mockup-summer-beach-slippersView licenseWoman's Slippers (c. 1936) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072657/womans-slippers-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseSandals png element mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10114200/sandals-png-element-mockup-editable-designView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088396/womans-slipper-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseSandals mockup png element, editable Summer footwear designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9977542/sandals-mockup-png-element-editable-summer-footwear-designView licenseEvening Slipper (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074719/evening-slipper-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseFlip flop editable mockup, fashion footwearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669794/flip-flop-editable-mockup-fashion-footwearView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072644/womans-slipper-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room slippers mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968834/hotel-room-slippers-mockup-editable-designView licenseChild's Shoes (c. 1937) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073701/childs-shoes-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room slippers mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969230/hotel-room-slippers-mockup-editable-designView licenseVintage embroidered leather slippershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850780/slippersFree Image from public domain licenseSlip on sandal mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8319881/slip-sandal-mockup-editable-designView licenseSlipper (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071635/slipper-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseStrap sandals png mockup element, editable fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9750181/strap-sandals-png-mockup-element-editable-fashionView licenseSlipper (c. 1939) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084677/slipper-c-1939-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseStrap sandals png mockup element, editable fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9750079/strap-sandals-png-mockup-element-editable-fashionView licensePair of Slippershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669466/pair-slippersFree Image from public domain licenseWalking shoes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894101/walking-shoes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman's Sandal (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085264/womans-sandal-c-1939-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseShoes sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894100/shoes-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLady's Slipper (1935/1942) by Esther Hansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061150/ladys-slipper-19351942-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain licenseBlack sandals mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13312928/black-sandals-mockup-editable-designView licensePair of Slippershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669394/pair-slippersFree Image from public domain licenseFloral sandals mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13341875/floral-sandals-mockup-editable-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079861/figurehead-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseStriped slippers mockup element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20335736/striped-slippers-mockup-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseWoman's Sabot (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078221/womans-sabot-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license