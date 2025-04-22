Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoChild's Hobby Horse (c. 1937) by Theodore PfitzerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 822 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2805 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082930/carousel-horse-c-1939-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Theodore Pfitzerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078341/woven-coverlet-c-1937-theodore-pfitzerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10252102/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075282/horse-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489204/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's (living room) Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073635/childs-living-room-chair-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203757/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseStage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077383/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879630/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Chair (c. 1937) by Gordena Jacksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073633/childs-chair-c-1937-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203930/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Shoe (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073702/childs-shoe-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10801765/horse-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseHorn Cup (c. 1937) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075275/horn-cup-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802264/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor wild horse foal, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473022/editable-watercolor-wild-horse-foal-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseChild's Sled (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073710/childs-sled-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879722/horse-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseStage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077364/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10879669/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseHorse watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802064/horse-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Shoes (c. 1937) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073701/childs-shoes-c-1937-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor wild horse foal, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472998/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseStrong Box (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086886/strong-box-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203886/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Desk (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073653/childs-desk-c-1937-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseWild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10489233/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088006/rocking-horse-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203785/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073665/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10385332/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Dress (c. 1937) by Ray Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073680/childs-dress-c-1937-ray-priceFree Image from public domain licenseWild horse foal mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485454/wild-horse-foal-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by Katharine Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078033/wardrobe-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor horse foal, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10387113/watercolor-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView licenseFoot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074942/foot-stove-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license