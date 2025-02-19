rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
majel g claflinflowerhandplantwoodcrossartwatercolour
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059416/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage object, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057831/vintage-object-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Spring festival poster template
Spring festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView license
Well Head (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Well Head (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078166/well-head-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Carved Cross - Grave (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073440/carved-cross-grave-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram post template
Spring sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000433/spring-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
"El Muerto" Death Figure and Cart (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072806/el-muerto-death-figure-and-cart-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Tree trunk & stick element, editable design set
Tree trunk & stick element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997178/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView license
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
Summer fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526853/summer-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Box (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073141/box-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
Spring fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900199/spring-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Candle Stick, with Grooves andCircles (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076219/image-wooden-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Minimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable design
Minimal bedroom home decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670405/minimal-bedroom-home-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
Hand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Drawn Guadalupe in Tin Form (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075134/hand-drawn-guadalupe-tin-form-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the Plateau Country, Colorado, vintage painting by William Henry Holmes. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830428/png-american-art-artworkView license
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Retablo, San Antonio (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078320/wooden-retablo-san-antonio-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Facebook post template
Art & flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986539/art-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penetente Death Cart & Death Figure (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076301/penetente-death-cart-death-figure-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Craft therapy Instagram post template
Craft therapy Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487637/craft-therapy-instagram-post-templateView license
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Painted Wooden Saint-Virgin Mary (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075691/large-painted-wooden-saint-virgin-mary-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Tree trunk & stick element, editable design set
Tree trunk & stick element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997180/tree-trunk-stick-element-editable-design-setView license
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Large Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075690/large-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900187/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Grain Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075041/grain-chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
Summer fragrance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526855/summer-fragrance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Chest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Green leaf club poster template, editable text and design
Green leaf club poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759435/green-leaf-club-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin-Mirror Candle Sconce (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077648/tin-mirror-candle-sconce-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195037/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Summer fragrance blog banner template, editable text
Summer fragrance blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526850/summer-fragrance-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license