Chintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
borderroseflowerplantpatternartwatercolourpublic domain
Pink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685783/pink-watercolor-background-editable-rose-border-design-remixed-rawpixel
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-miller
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-set
Beadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072996/beadwork-book-marker-c-1937-edith-miller
Let your heart bloom quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630137/let-your-heart-bloom-quote-facebook-story-template
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/pillow-sampler-c-1937-edith-magnette
Tea party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458179/tea-party-poster-template
Chintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059552/chintz-valance-for-poster-bed-c-1935-raymond-manupelli
Valentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212544/valentines-flower-border-wallpaper-pink-roses-background-editable-design
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077396/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1937-ray-holden
Pink rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217184/pink-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-design
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073575/chair-seat-c-1937-samuel-klein
Pink rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217185/pink-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-design
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpin
Floral tea blends Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509671/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-template
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichten
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-set
Chintz (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059554/chintz-19351942-raymond-manupelli
Tea party Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458177/tea-party-facebook-story-template
Printed Linen (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076573/printed-linen-c-1937-florence-earl
Tea party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509246/tea-party-instagram-post-template
Chintz (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083074/chintz-c-1939-sylvia-dezon
Pink rose border computer wallpaper, aesthetic flower background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217186/png-aesthetic-background-design
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066450/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentine
Brown rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217196/brown-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-design
Bandanna (1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072934/bandanna-1937-edith-miller
Brown rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217197/brown-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-design
Lining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earl
Je t'aime quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631976/taime-quote-facebook-story-template
Lace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080460/lace-detail-c-1938-edith-miller
Orange flower pattern background, Summer aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199599/orange-flower-pattern-background-summer-aesthetic-editable-design
Chintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065017/chintz-c-1936-suzanne-roy
Tea party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458174/tea-party-blog-banner-template
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevere
Rose background, editable pink watercolor texture, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694104/rose-background-editable-pink-watercolor-texture-remixed-rawpixel
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087989/quilt-c-1941-edith-magnette
Brown rose border computer wallpaper, aesthetic flower background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217198/png-aesthetic-background-design
Man's Sack Coat (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080564/mans-sack-coat-c-1938-edith-miller
Happy passover Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600093/happy-passover-instagram-post-template
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/glazed-chintz-c-1937-florence-stevenson