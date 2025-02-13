Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageborderroseflowerplantpatternartwatercolourpublic domainChintz Border (c. 1937) by Edith MillerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 941 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3213 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPink watercolor background, editable rose border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685783/pink-watercolor-background-editable-rose-border-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseBeadwork Book Marker (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072996/beadwork-book-marker-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseLet your heart bloom quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630137/let-your-heart-bloom-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/pillow-sampler-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseTea party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458179/tea-party-poster-templateView licenseChintz Valance for Poster Bed (c. 1935) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059552/chintz-valance-for-poster-bed-c-1935-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212544/valentines-flower-border-wallpaper-pink-roses-background-editable-designView licenseStencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077396/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain licensePink rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217184/pink-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseChair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073575/chair-seat-c-1937-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licensePink rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217185/pink-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075047/glazed-chintz-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tea blends Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509671/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-templateView licenseMaterials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichtenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border watercolor illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102005/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView licenseChintz (1935/1942) by Raymond Manupellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059554/chintz-19351942-raymond-manupelliFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458177/tea-party-facebook-story-templateView licensePrinted Linen (c. 1937) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076573/printed-linen-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13509246/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseChintz (c. 1939) by Sylvia Dezonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083074/chintz-c-1939-sylvia-dezonFree Image from public domain licensePink rose border computer wallpaper, aesthetic flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217186/png-aesthetic-background-designView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066450/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseBrown rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217196/brown-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseBandanna (1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072934/bandanna-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBrown rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217197/brown-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseLining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseJe t'aime quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631976/taime-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseLace Detail (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080460/lace-detail-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseOrange flower pattern background, Summer aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199599/orange-flower-pattern-background-summer-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065017/chintz-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseTea party blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458174/tea-party-blog-banner-templateView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefeverehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain licenseRose background, editable pink watercolor texture, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694104/rose-background-editable-pink-watercolor-texture-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087989/quilt-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseBrown rose border computer wallpaper, aesthetic flower background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217198/png-aesthetic-background-designView licenseMan's Sack Coat (c. 1938) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080564/mans-sack-coat-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600093/happy-passover-instagram-post-templateView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Florence Stevensonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075045/glazed-chintz-c-1937-florence-stevensonFree Image from public domain license