Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepatternpersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphotoChurn (c. 1937) by George LoughridgeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 868 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2964 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseJar (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075394/jar-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075410/jar-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJug (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075527/jug-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChurn (1937) by Eugene Barrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073741/churn-1937-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884618/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseCrock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074185/crock-c-19371938-yolande-delasser-and-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409337/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseStoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081816/stoneware-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360562/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076442/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884621/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView licenseBlock Print (c. 1936) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064374/block-print-c-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFive Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065022/chintz-c-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080357/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseFrontiersman Doll (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074973/frontiersman-doll-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseJim the Boxer (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075476/jim-the-boxer-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseToy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077736/toy-bank-william-tell-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJug (1937) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075530/jug-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseJar (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080384/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081207/quilt-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseOld Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075992/old-nick-the-devil-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseJug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseTan Stoneware Jug (probably 1939) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084863/tan-stoneware-jug-probably-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license