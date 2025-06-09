rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Churn (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Save
Edit Image
facepatternpersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsphoto
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Jar (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075394/jar-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride png element, editable remix design
Watercolor bride png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10408087/watercolor-bride-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075410/jar-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409016/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Jug (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075527/jug-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor bride mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884619/watercolor-bride-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Churn (1937) by Eugene Barrell
Churn (1937) by Eugene Barrell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073741/churn-1937-eugene-barrellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884618/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1937/1938) by Yolande Delasser and George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074185/crock-c-19371938-yolande-delasser-and-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10409337/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Stoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Stoneware Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081816/stoneware-crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360562/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
Pitcher (c. 1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076442/pitcher-c-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
Watercolor bride, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884621/watercolor-bride-editable-remix-designView license
Block Print (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
Block Print (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064374/block-print-c-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074877/five-gallon-churn-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
Chintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065022/chintz-c-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080357/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Frontiersman Doll (c. 1937) by George File
Frontiersman Doll (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074973/frontiersman-doll-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Jim the Boxer (c. 1937) by George File
Jim the Boxer (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075476/jim-the-boxer-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: William Tell (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077736/toy-bank-william-tell-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jug (1937) by George Loughridge
Jug (1937) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075530/jug-1937-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Jar (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080384/jar-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Quilt (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081207/quilt-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075992/old-nick-the-devil-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
Jug (probably 1937/1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075529/jug-probably-19371938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Tan Stoneware Jug (probably 1939) by George Loughridge
Tan Stoneware Jug (probably 1939) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084863/tan-stoneware-jug-probably-1939-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license