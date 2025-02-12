Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageclothesclothingdesignillustrationpublic domaintrench coatvintagewatercolorCoat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay ScottOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 926 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3161 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWomen's suit skirt editable mockup, vintage business apparel. 