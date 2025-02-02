Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsclockphotoantiqueClock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F BushOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 807 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2755 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAntique furniture aunction Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750033/antique-furniture-aunction-instagram-post-templateView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065434/desk-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseVintage antique object element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986850/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView licensePa. 