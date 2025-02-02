rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsclockphotoantique
Antique furniture aunction Instagram post template
Antique furniture aunction Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750033/antique-furniture-aunction-instagram-post-templateView license
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
Wardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbanks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065434/desk-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986850/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067371/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987757/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
China Closet (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar and Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073726/china-closet-c-1937-gordon-saltar-and-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712292/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
Shaker Medicine Chest (c. 1937) by William Paul Childers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076998/shaker-medicine-chest-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
Antique pocket watches Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481767/antique-pocket-watches-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Wardrobe, John Marshall's (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078042/wardrobe-john-marshalls-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182619/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwards
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088602/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, pastel sky painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, pastel sky painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408942/picture-frame-editable-mockup-pastel-sky-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kas (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
Kas (c. 1939) by David Dorfman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083864/kas-c-1939-david-dorfmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182608/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183721/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986875/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Desk (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hadley Chest (1937) by Lawrence Flynn
Hadley Chest (1937) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075099/hadley-chest-1937-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182246/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by George H Alexander
Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by George H Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088563/corner-cupboard-c-1942-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Elmer G Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067337/pa-german-chest-c-1936-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986995/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076796/rocking-horse-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986846/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage antique object element set remix
Vintage antique object element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986881/vintage-antique-object-element-set-remixView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073605/chest-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Time clock aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Time clock aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10988207/time-clock-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Pa. German Hutch Table (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Pa. German Hutch Table (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067391/pa-german-hutch-table-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license