rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coat and Trousers (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
Save
Edit Image
fashion manpublic domainsuit manpersonartmen's suitmen'svintage
Gentleman fashion poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gentleman fashion poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826410/png-american-art-blackView license
Coat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
Coat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073927/coat-c-1937-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552660/costume-design-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Tail Coat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
Tail Coat (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077582/tail-coat-c-1937-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Man's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075771/mans-coat-waistcoat-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Boy's Cutaway Jacket (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierisch
Boy's Cutaway Jacket (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078722/boys-cutaway-jacket-c-1938-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trousers (1935/1942) by Creighton Kay Scott
Trousers (1935/1942) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069871/trousers-19351942-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Coat (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
Man's Coat (c. 1937) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075770/mans-coat-c-1937-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Men's business suit editable mockup, apparel
Men's business suit editable mockup, apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515715/mens-business-suit-editable-mockup-apparelView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Men's business suit editable mockup, apparel
Men's business suit editable mockup, apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522411/mens-business-suit-editable-mockup-apparelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085710/dress-c-1940-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Suit mockup, editable mens' formal wear design
Suit mockup, editable mens' formal wear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804330/suit-mockup-editable-mens-formal-wear-designView license
Coat and Trousers (ca. 1937) by Creighton Kay-Scott. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Coat and Trousers (ca. 1937) by Creighton Kay-Scott. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3364032/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable men's suit mockup, formal wear design
Editable men's suit mockup, formal wear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806262/editable-mens-suit-mockup-formal-wear-designView license
Child's Jacket (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
Child's Jacket (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064994/childs-jacket-c-1936-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license
Men's suit mockup, editable formal wear design
Men's suit mockup, editable formal wear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808100/mens-suit-mockup-editable-formal-wear-designView license
Man's suit object cutout psd, collage element
Man's suit object cutout psd, collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8961087/mans-suit-object-cutout-psd-collage-elementView license
Men's business suit editable mockup element, apparel
Men's business suit editable mockup element, apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516792/mens-business-suit-editable-mockup-element-apparelView license
Man's suit, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man's suit, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773805/mans-suit-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785401/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Men's suit mockup, editable formal wear design
Men's suit mockup, editable formal wear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809523/mens-suit-mockup-editable-formal-wear-designView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
Vintage astronomer man, galaxy editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781814/vintage-astronomer-man-galaxy-editable-remixView license
Design for Bodice (1935/1942) by Creighton Kay Scott
Design for Bodice (1935/1942) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060036/design-for-bodice-19351942-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
Editable suit mockup, mens' formal wear design
Editable suit mockup, mens' formal wear design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9812557/editable-suit-mockup-mens-formal-wear-designView license
Man's suit isolated vintage object on white background
Man's suit isolated vintage object on white background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918131/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Men's suit blazer editable mockup, apparel
Men's suit blazer editable mockup, apparel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12535131/mens-suit-blazer-editable-mockup-apparelView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Coat mockup, businessman apparel photoshoot
Coat mockup, businessman apparel photoshoot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7647628/coat-mockup-businessman-apparel-photoshootView license
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
Man's Dressing Gown (c. 1939) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083957/mans-dressing-gown-c-1939-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license