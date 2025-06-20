rawpixel
Combination Peg Lamp/Candleholder (c. 1937) by John Cutting
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintage
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073863/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasser
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072828/andiron-one-pair-c-1937-hans-korsch
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-design
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078090/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loper
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plant
Metal Door Lock (c. 1937) by Earl Butlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075870/metal-door-lock-c-1937-earl-butlin
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073856/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makreno
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-ocean
Brass Andiron (c. 1937) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073186/brass-andiron-c-1937-henry-meyers
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
Pastry Jagger (c. 1937) by Adelaide Dyball
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076235/pastry-jagger-c-1937-adelaide-dyball
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-building
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzzi
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by Archie Thompson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076910/sewing-bird-c-1937-archie-thompson
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
Waffle Iron (c. 1937) by Florence Stevenson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077887/waffle-iron-c-1937-florence-stevenson
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082220/weather-vane-c-1938-john-moll
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-template
Fire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074858/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korsch
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
Fire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korsch
Vintage rose flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15124606/vintage-rose-flower-set-editable-design-element
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasser
Aesthetic flowers, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16594378/aesthetic-flowers-editable-element-set
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064526/candlestand-c-1936-jack-staloff
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flower
Student Lamp (c. 1940) by Alvin J Doria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086896/student-lamp-c-1940-alvin-doria
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064524/candlestand-c-1936-jack-staloff
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-design
Sewing Bird (c. 1937) by William Spiecker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076908/sewing-bird-c-1937-william-spiecker
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-design
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088379/weather-vane-finial-c-1941-adolph-opstad
Modern museum editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079964/image-cloud-tree-sky
Bishop Hill: Clock Hand (1937) by Ivar Julius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073021/bishop-hill-clock-hand-1937-ivar-julius