rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Comb Case (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedsymbolphoto
Baby shower invitation card template, editable watercolor design
Baby shower invitation card template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14794133/baby-shower-invitation-card-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
Pitcher (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Pitcher (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076429/pitcher-1937-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Preserving Jar (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081138/preserving-jar-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073989/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078813/butter-mold-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Jar with Cover (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075475/jar-with-cover-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
Jelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
Powder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076534/powder-horn-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Cask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnett
Cask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073459/cask-probably-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
Cast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Tower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073479/cast-iron-toy-artillery-bank-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Crock (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074186/crock-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Hotel deals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView license
Demi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordan
Demi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074310/demi-john-pottery-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
Butter Mold (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073257/butter-mold-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Parade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
Parade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084192/parade-torch-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation Instagram post template, editable text
Clothing donation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597857/clothing-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cow Bell (c. 1940) by Georgina King
Cow Bell (c. 1940) by Georgina King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089298/cow-bell-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation Instagram story template, editable text
Clothing donation Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711511/clothing-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Powder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Powder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087946/powder-flask-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Time to donate Instagram post template, editable text
Time to donate Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597862/time-donate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
Cream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079478/cream-pitcher-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Doll Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
Doll Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartlett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074429/doll-bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Toy Bank: Tabby Cat (c. 1937) by George File
Toy Bank: Tabby Cat (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077735/toy-bank-tabby-cat-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Red Plush Morris Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Red Plush Morris Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076727/red-plush-morris-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Chair with Head Rests (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Chair with Head Rests (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073576/chair-with-head-rests-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license