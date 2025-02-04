Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedsymbolphotoComb Case (1937) by Wilford H ShurtliffOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 855 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2917 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBaby shower invitation card template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14794133/baby-shower-invitation-card-template-editable-watercolor-designView licensePitcher (1937) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076429/pitcher-1937-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cushion cover mockup, bedding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView licensePreserving Jar (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081138/preserving-jar-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licenseBedroom interior mockup, editable wall designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView licenseCopper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073989/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseButter Mold (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078813/butter-mold-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJar with Cover (c. 1937) by Jessica Pricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075475/jar-with-cover-c-1937-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseJelly Mold (c. 1940) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086165/jelly-mold-c-1940-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePowder Horn (c. 1937) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076534/powder-horn-c-1937-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseMattress ad Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView licenseCask (probably 1937) by Richard Barnetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073459/cask-probably-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCast Iron Toy: Artillery Bank (c. 1937) by Lew Towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073479/cast-iron-toy-artillery-bank-c-1937-lew-towerFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView licenseCrock (c. 1937) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074186/crock-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseHotel deals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView licenseDemi-John Pottery (c. 1937) by John Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074310/demi-john-pottery-c-1937-john-jordanFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1937) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073257/butter-mold-c-1937-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseBaby shower greeting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721788/baby-shower-greeting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseParade Torch (c. 1939) by William H Edwardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084192/parade-torch-c-1939-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597857/clothing-donation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCow Bell (c. 1940) by Georgina Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089298/cow-bell-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain licenseClothing donation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711511/clothing-donation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePowder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087946/powder-flask-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseTime to donate Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597862/time-donate-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCream Pitcher (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079478/cream-pitcher-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseDoll Bed (c. 1937) by Dana Bartletthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074429/doll-bed-c-1937-dana-bartlettFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseToy Bank: Tabby Cat (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077735/toy-bank-tabby-cat-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed Plush Morris Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076727/red-plush-morris-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView licenseChair with Head Rests (c. 1937) by Florence Truelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073576/chair-with-head-rests-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license