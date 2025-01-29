rawpixel
Compote (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792085/morning-coffee-early-bird-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Lamp (c. 1939) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083901/lamp-c-1939-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Maggie Bentley" (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romano and Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074373/doll-maggie-bentley-c-1937-josephine-romano-and-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Tea time poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688316/tea-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Spoon (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077354/spoon-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Carved Wood Doll (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073458/carved-wood-doll-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
World beer day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599107/world-beer-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Handkerchief (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075122/handkerchief-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12471483/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Doll's Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074386/dolls-dress-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617486/png-art-bird-cappuccinoView license
Petticoat (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076315/petticoat-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Beer garden poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696127/beer-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll - "Retta Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074430/doll-retta-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Flora Richardson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074404/doll-flora-richardson-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579532/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Doll - "Leslie Simpson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074416/doll-leslie-simpson-c-1937-edith-towner-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Doll - "Delight Bates" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074402/doll-delight-bates-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Coffee and tea design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16241789/coffee-and-tea-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Doll of Bisque (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074456/doll-bisque-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Free flow beer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598420/free-flow-beer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Doll: "Florence" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074369/doll-florence-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic png, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579551/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-png-editable-remixView license
Doll - "Hattie" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074407/doll-hattie-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Free flow beer Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931734/free-flow-beer-facebook-post-templateView license
Doll--"Belle Hervey" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074393/doll-belle-hervey-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Editable dairy products mobile phone, food digital art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511034/editable-dairy-products-mobile-phone-food-digital-art-designView license
Doll with China Head (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074465/doll-with-china-head-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Tea time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687971/tea-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Samples of Stitching (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076852/samples-stitching-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579533/watercolor-coffee-aesthetic-background-editable-remixView license
Eyelet Embroidery (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074729/eyelet-embroidery-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Tea & coffee poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688300/tea-coffee-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Baby's Bonnet (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072876/babys-bonnet-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license