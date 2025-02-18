rawpixel
Copper Cauldron (1937) by Edward Jewett
Coffee mug editable mockup element, blue product design
Copper Kettle (1937) by Edward Jewett
Coffee mug editable mockup, blue product design
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
Summer sale Instagram post template, editable text
Copper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewett
Cashback Instagram post template, editable text
Jar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasser
Pink cinema entertainment illustration background, editable design
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Annie B Johnston
Movie cinema png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Churn (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Paper cup mockup png element, editable disposable product design
Frosted Glass (c. 1937) by Edward White
Green stainless enamel mug mockup, editable product design
Pewter Coffee Pot (c. 1937) by Harry Mann Waddell
Morning coffee, early bird collage remix editable design
Candlestick (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewett
Stainless steel camping mug mockup, editable design
Tin Milk Warmer (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
PNG Morning coffee, early bird illustration transparent background editable design
Jar (c. 1937) by John Dana
Black enamel mug png mockup, editable product design
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Soda can editable mockup, beverage packaging
Chest (1937) by Edward Jewett
Watercolor coffee aesthetic background, editable remix
Stone Storage Jar (1935/1942) by Arthur G Merkley
Office syndrome Instagram post template, editable text
Butter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Editable cocktails digital paint illustration
Crock (c. 1937) by Jessica Price
Tin can, food packaging mockup
Stoneware Jar (c. 1940) by Joseph Goldberg
Coffee mug mockup, editable product
Holland Gin Keg (c. 1937) by Bertha Stefano
Paper coffee cup editable mockup, drink packaging
Jar (probably 1937) by John Tarantino
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
Cookie Jar with Cover (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
