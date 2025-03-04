Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotobottlecancopperCopper Kettle (1937) by Edward JewettOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3058 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBubble Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/24169941/bubble-effectView licenseCopper Cauldron (1937) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073993/copper-cauldron-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseButter Churn (c. 1937) by Charlotte Sperberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073250/butter-churn-c-1937-charlotte-sperberFree Image from public domain licenseReduce reuse recycle Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415952/reduce-reuse-recycle-facebook-post-templateView licenseCopper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073997/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953427/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseCopper Cruet (1937) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073989/copper-cruet-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947635/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseButter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089048/butter-churn-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947634/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseLantern (c. 1937) by Harry Grossenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075681/lantern-c-1937-harry-grossenFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar background, vegetable food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941161/onion-pickle-jar-background-vegetable-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseChest (1937) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073610/chest-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseOnion & pickle jar, vegetable food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947633/onion-pickle-jar-vegetable-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseSmall Earthen Jar (1935/1942) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063232/small-earthen-jar-19351942-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199656/art-supplies-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCopper Vat (c. 1940) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089194/copper-vat-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies sale blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199659/art-supplies-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseJar (c. 1937) by Yolande Delasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075455/jar-c-1937-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain licenseArt supplies sale Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199657/art-supplies-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseToleware Tea Cannister (c. 1938) by Edward Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082011/toleware-tea-cannister-c-1938-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseSupermarket Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950600/supermarket-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Tea Caddy (c. 1941) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088265/toleware-tea-caddy-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseTaco & soda can background, aesthetic food digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044037/taco-soda-can-background-aesthetic-food-digital-paintView licenseZoar Tin Coffee Pot and Pail (c. 1938) by John Wilkeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082457/zoar-tin-coffee-pot-and-pail-c-1938-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain licenseCute watercolor recycling bins background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893363/cute-watercolor-recycling-bins-background-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082909/candlestick-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseGarbage & recycling bins desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893359/garbage-recycling-bins-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCandleholder (Ecclesiastical) (1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082881/candleholder-ecclesiastical-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licensePlastic pollution illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045049/plastic-pollution-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseSpanish Colonial Mission Bench (c. 1937) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077335/spanish-colonial-mission-bench-c-1937-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseRecycling bins & trash iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909125/recycling-bins-trash-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseWall Painting (1939) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085109/wall-painting-1939-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseStreet art exhibition Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199660/street-art-exhibition-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseChurn (1939) by Aaron Fastovskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083073/churn-1939-aaron-fastovskyFree Image from public domain licenseToast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11950455/toast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo-Handled Crock (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072228/two-handled-crock-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy pickles Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940413/healthy-pickles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Bell (c. 1940) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087228/wooden-bell-c-1940-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain license