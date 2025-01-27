Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagerosaryrosary beadsnecklacecrossartwatercolorpublic domaincoralCoral Beads and Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G ClaflinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 816 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2786 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHave a blessed Eid poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985814/have-blessed-eid-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEid mubarak Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715296/eid-mubarak-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseEid mubarak blog banner template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715289/eid-mubarak-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView licenseCristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074172/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseEid mubarak Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715303/eid-mubarak-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView licenseTin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseHave a blessed Eid Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985815/have-blessed-eid-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePainted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseHave a blessed Eid Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512363/have-blessed-eid-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic prayer camp Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715297/islamic-prayer-camp-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseIron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075376/iron-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic prayer camp Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715311/islamic-prayer-camp-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView licenseFigure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseHave a blessed Eid blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985813/have-blessed-eid-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSpanish Cinch (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077339/spanish-cinch-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic prayer camp blog banner template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715290/islamic-prayer-camp-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView licenseTin Mirror Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077655/tin-mirror-frame-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan Kareem poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103717/ramadan-kareem-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePenitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076295/penitente-processional-lantern-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan Kareem blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103716/ramadan-kareem-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776008/muslim-prayers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078270/wooden-christo-painted-side-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan Kareem Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501767/ramadan-kareem-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan Kareem Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103718/ramadan-kareem-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHand Drawn "Santo Nino de Atocha"-Hand Made Tin Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075112/image-hand-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Eid al-Adha Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776025/happy-eid-al-adha-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077296/small-table-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic history Instagram story template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715299/islamic-history-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView licenseRetablo (Virgin) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076757/retablo-virgin-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic history blog banner template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715285/islamic-history-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView licenseChild's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic history Facebook ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715294/islamic-history-facebook-template-editable-text-designView licenseSmall Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077307/small-statue-guadalupe-cut-stone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licensePray more worry less poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762517/pray-more-worry-less-poster-templateView licenseTin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license