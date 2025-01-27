rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Coral Beads and Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Save
Edit Image
rosaryrosary beadsnecklacecrossartwatercolorpublic domaincoral
Have a blessed Eid poster template, editable text and design
Have a blessed Eid poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985814/have-blessed-eid-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin and Painted Glass Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077640/tin-and-painted-glass-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Eid mubarak Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Eid mubarak Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715296/eid-mubarak-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077636/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Eid mubarak blog banner template, customizable design
Eid mubarak blog banner template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715289/eid-mubarak-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView license
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Cristo, Carved and Painted, on Black Carved Wooden Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074172/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license
Eid mubarak Instagram story template, editable design & text
Eid mubarak Instagram story template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715303/eid-mubarak-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView license
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin & Wall Paper Cross (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077632/tin-wall-paper-cross-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Have a blessed Eid Instagram story template, editable text
Have a blessed Eid Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985815/have-blessed-eid-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
Painted Wooden Crucifix (c. 1939) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084180/painted-wooden-crucifix-c-1939-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Have a blessed Eid Instagram post template, editable text
Have a blessed Eid Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512363/have-blessed-eid-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Bulto, Crucifix (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073239/bulto-crucifix-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Islamic prayer camp Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Islamic prayer camp Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715297/islamic-prayer-camp-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Iron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Iron Lock (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075376/iron-lock-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Islamic prayer camp Instagram story template, editable design & text
Islamic prayer camp Instagram story template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715311/islamic-prayer-camp-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView license
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Figure of Death "Muerto" (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074773/figure-death-muerto-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Have a blessed Eid blog banner template, editable text
Have a blessed Eid blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985813/have-blessed-eid-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Spanish Cinch (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Spanish Cinch (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077339/spanish-cinch-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Islamic prayer camp blog banner template, customizable design
Islamic prayer camp blog banner template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715290/islamic-prayer-camp-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView license
Tin Mirror Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin Mirror Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077655/tin-mirror-frame-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Ramadan Kareem poster template, editable text and design
Ramadan Kareem poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103717/ramadan-kareem-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Penitente Processional Lantern (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076295/penitente-processional-lantern-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Ramadan Kareem blog banner template, editable text
Ramadan Kareem blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103716/ramadan-kareem-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Cross used as Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078268/wooden-cross-used-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Muslim prayers Instagram post template, editable text
Muslim prayers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776008/muslim-prayers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Wooden Christo, Painted (Side view) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078270/wooden-christo-painted-side-view-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Ramadan Kareem Instagram post template, editable text
Ramadan Kareem Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501767/ramadan-kareem-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Made & Painted Wooden Cross - Headstone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075126/hand-made-painted-wooden-cross-headstone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Ramadan Kareem Instagram story template, editable text
Ramadan Kareem Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12103718/ramadan-kareem-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hand Drawn "Santo Nino de Atocha"-Hand Made Tin Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Hand Drawn "Santo Nino de Atocha"-Hand Made Tin Frame (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075112/image-hand-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Happy Eid al-Adha Instagram post template, editable text
Happy Eid al-Adha Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776025/happy-eid-al-adha-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Table (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077296/small-table-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Islamic history Instagram story template, editable design & text
Islamic history Instagram story template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715299/islamic-history-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView license
Retablo (Virgin) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Retablo (Virgin) (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076757/retablo-virgin-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Islamic history blog banner template, customizable design
Islamic history blog banner template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715285/islamic-history-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView license
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Child's Grave with Hand Made Cross of Wood (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073704/childs-grave-with-hand-made-cross-wood-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Islamic history Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Islamic history Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715294/islamic-history-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Small Statue of Guadalupe Cut in Stone (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077307/small-statue-guadalupe-cut-stone-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Pray more worry less poster template
Pray more worry less poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762517/pray-more-worry-less-poster-templateView license
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Tin Mirror Frame with 2 Candle Sockets (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077653/tin-mirror-frame-with-candle-sockets-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license