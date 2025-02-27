Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domaindrawingsdoorphotocornercc0Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George FairbanksOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 832 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2840 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078035/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian furniture, home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057789/editable-victorian-furniture-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by George Fairbankshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078036/wardrobe-c-1937-george-fairbanksFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room tag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962307/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaker Small Corner Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lon Cronkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077020/shaker-small-corner-cupboard-c-1937-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room tag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976793/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1939) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083185/corner-cupboard-c-1939-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room furniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602601/living-room-furniture-instagram-post-templateView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1942) by George H Alexanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088563/corner-cupboard-c-1942-george-alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCorner Cupboard (c. 1937) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074007/corner-cupboard-c-1937-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520195/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShaker Room Cupboard (c. 1938) by George V Vezolleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081464/shaker-room-cupboard-c-1938-george-vezollesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable black board sign. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9553217/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-black-board-sign-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCloset and Drawers (c. 1938) by Winslow Rich and John W Kelleherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079352/closet-and-drawers-c-1938-winslow-rich-and-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073605/chest-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseRetro monochrome collage with hearts, vintage couples, and floral motifs editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22197520/image-background-stars-heartView licenseKas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075602/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseQuerencia aesthetic home interior template for Instagram story, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509233/querencia-aesthetic-home-interior-template-for-instagram-story-editable-designView licenseKas (c. 1937) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075600/kas-c-1937-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cafe entrance, editable bicycle collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9551443/vintage-cafe-entrance-editable-bicycle-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseFuture houses Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11630322/future-housesView licenseCupboard (c. 1937) by Meyer Goldbaumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074272/cupboard-c-1937-meyer-goldbaumFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room key tag, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962453/hotel-room-key-tag-editable-designView licenseWardrobe (c. 1937) by Katharine Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078033/wardrobe-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685972/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseClock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073933/clock-lyre-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseHotel room tag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11976853/hotel-room-tag-mockup-editable-designView licenseBlock-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseCafe poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786065/cafe-poster-templateView licenseShaker Dining Room Cupboard (c. 1937) by William Paul Childershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076980/shaker-dining-room-cupboard-c-1937-william-paul-childersFree Image from public domain licenseLove & live editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22223691/love-live-editable-designView licenseCabinet (c. 1937) by Irving I Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073282/cabinet-c-1937-irving-smithFree Image from public domain licenseEditable modern cafe exterior and sign mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15508063/editable-modern-cafe-exterior-and-sign-mockupView licenseBuilt-in Cupboard and Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073247/built-in-cupboard-and-drawers-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain licenseBoho crafts Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9605400/boho-crafts-instagram-post-templateView licenseDesk (c. 1937) by Winslow Richhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074324/desk-c-1937-winslow-richFree Image from public domain license