Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefloral public domainflowerplantpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsCotton Bag (c. 1937) by Hazel ShecklerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 895 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3055 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseFireplace Screen (c. 1939) by Hazel Shecklerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083491/fireplace-screen-c-1939-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/pillow-sampler-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254357/png-background-beige-blank-spaceView licenseCoverlet (1937) by Hazel Shecklerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074059/coverlet-1937-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197376/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseApplique Quilt (c. 1937) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072858/applique-quilt-c-1937-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10340718/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseLining of Baby's Hood (c. 1937) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075704/lining-babys-hood-c-1937-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseOrange flower pattern background, Summer aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199599/orange-flower-pattern-background-summer-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078585/beaded-bag-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443903/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072983/beaded-purse-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's flower border HD wallpaper, pink roses background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212544/valentines-flower-border-wallpaper-pink-roses-background-editable-designView licensePurse (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068109/purse-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildflower pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211480/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066439/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460057/beautiful-spring-instagram-post-templateView licenseApplique Quilt (Friendship Quilt) (c. 1937) by Verna Tallmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072865/applique-quilt-friendship-quilt-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain licenseSpring vibe Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459907/spring-vibe-instagram-post-templateView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066432/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain licenseFeminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254362/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by William Highhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076633/quilt-c-1937-william-highFree Image from public domain licensePink peony pattern background, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683990/pink-peony-pattern-background-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseWindow Seat Cover (c. 1938) by Mrs Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082332/window-seat-cover-c-1938-mrs-goodwinFree Image from public domain licensePink peony pattern, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683991/pink-peony-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by John Garayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077972/wall-paper-c-1937-john-garayFree Image from public domain licensePink wildflowers aesthetic computer wallpaper, colorful botanical border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211536/png-aesthetic-art-backgroundView licenseEmbroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087735/embroidered-purse-c-1941-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseOrange orchid pattern background, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684122/orange-orchid-pattern-background-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseEmbroidery on Pillow (c. 1936) by Florence Hustonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065903/embroidery-pillow-c-1936-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain licenseOrange orchid desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684125/orange-orchid-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081194/quilt-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licenseOrange orchid pattern, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684123/orange-orchid-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseLinen Towel (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075715/linen-towel-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid pattern background, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683741/watercolor-orange-orchid-pattern-background-editable-flower-designView licenseQuilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseOrange orchid pattern, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554471/orange-orchid-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseEmbroidered Christening Blanket (c. 1937) by Phyllis Dorrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074682/embroidered-christening-blanket-c-1937-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license