Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageflowerplantpatternartwatercolourpublic domainorangeenvelopeCostume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Lyman YoungOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 921 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3143 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseCostume Accessory (Orange Blossoms) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074025/costume-accessory-orange-blossoms-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licenseSampler (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076844/sampler-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseChenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073612/chenille-embroidery-c-1937-kirbyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseFicus (1681 - 1743) by Carel Borchaert Voethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739696/ficus-1681-1743-carel-borchaert-voetFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseJar (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075439/jar-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView licenseGeranium (1668 - 1729) by Laurens Vincentsz van der Vinnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13739678/geranium-1668-1729-laurens-vincentsz-van-der-vinneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow hibiscus flower frame, editable tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683877/watercolor-yellow-hibiscus-flower-frame-editable-tropical-designView licenseSampler (c. 1936) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070664/sampler-c-1936-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683734/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseSkirt Design (c. 1937) by Ann Gene Buckleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077283/skirt-design-c-1937-ann-gene-buckleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683740/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseHair Pin (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075089/hair-pin-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683736/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licenseWall Paper (c. 1937) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077939/wall-paper-c-1937-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554461/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView licensePa. German Birth Certificate (c. 1937) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076031/pa-german-birth-certificate-c-1937-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683737/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView licensePieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Margaret Linsley and Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067880/image-green-leaves-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseOrange orchid round frame, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554467/orange-orchid-round-frame-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseThree flowering plants, all species of the genus Lauradia. Coloured lithograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000422/three-flowering-plants-all-species-the-genus-lauradia-coloured-lithographFree Image from public domain licenseYellow orchid frame mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684120/yellow-orchid-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseTakken van een Tropaeolum en een viooltje (c. 1775 - c. 1825) by Pieter van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13737730/takken-van-een-tropaeolum-een-viooltje-c-1775-1825-pieter-van-looFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor yellow orchid mobile wallpaper, editable frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684116/watercolor-yellow-orchid-mobile-wallpaper-editable-frame-designView licenseTak van een zuurbes (c. 1775 - c. 1825) by Willem van Leenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738347/tak-van-een-zuurbes-c-1775-1825-willem-van-leenFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower frame mobile wallpaper, editable yellow orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683735/watercolor-flower-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-yellow-orchid-designView licenseSeven British garden plants: flowering stems and some floral segments. Coloured etching, c. 1833.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13962545/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower frame mobile wallpaper, watercolor yellow orchid designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683738/editable-flower-frame-mobile-wallpaper-watercolor-yellow-orchid-designView licenseSeven British garden plants: flowering stems and floral segments. Coloured etching, c. 1833.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13968310/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseRed envelope Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117004/red-envelope-instagram-post-templateView licenseSeven plants, including a pear, an aster and two orchids: flowering stems. Coloured etching, c. 1834.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957186/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn aesthetic frame, ripped paper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10106058/autumn-aesthetic-frame-ripped-paper-editable-designView licenseSeven plants, including three orchids and a broom: flowering stems. Coloured etching, c. 1836.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967514/image-flower-plant-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral frame, watercolor purple phlox designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634181/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-purple-phlox-designView licenseEight plants, including three orchids and a hawthorn: flowering stems. Coloured etching, c. 1836.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951518/image-paper-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license