Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageornaterug patterns public domainfabricpatternartwatercolorvintagefloral patternCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M BarnesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 877 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2994 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074101/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBlue ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696515/blue-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBeige ornamental frame background, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696511/beige-ornamental-frame-background-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet Detail (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074098/coverlet-detail-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506521/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074042/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet Detail "Farmer's Fancy" (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074096/coverlet-detail-farmers-fancy-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseCoverlet (Reverse Side) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070122/coverlet-reverse-side-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552183/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089282/coverlet-section-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074058/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseQuilted Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068216/quilted-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074052/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070132/coverlet-section-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074054/coverlet-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCoverlet (Section of) (c. 1940) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089299/coverlet-section-of-c-1940-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView licenseCoverlet (Detail) (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070126/coverlet-detail-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530542/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHooked Rug (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066404/hooked-rug-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602252/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral art nouveau frame background, brown vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507048/png-abstract-accessory-archView licenseHistoric Coverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066382/historic-coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070115/coverlet-c-1936-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseYellow ornate flower frame background, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507586/png-architectural-feature-architecture-artView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072722/woven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542432/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078335/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain license