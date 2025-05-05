Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegeometric patternstextilefabricpatternsartwatercolorvintagedesignCoverlet (c. 1937) by Rex F BushOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1049 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3472 x 3972 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075153/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070084/coverlet-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Helen Bronsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078335/woven-coverlet-c-1937-helen-bronsonFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074040/coverlet-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseBlock print Instagram post template, editable vintage pattern design, art is where work meets love quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543677/png-abstract-art-where-work-meets-loveView licensePieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseBlock print Facebook post template, editable vintage design, a gentle pace of life quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544136/png-gentle-pace-life-abstract-beautifulView licenseCoverlet: Boston Town (c. 1939) by Byron Dingmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083218/coverlet-boston-town-c-1939-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain licenseBlanket mockup, minimal interior, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8153159/blanket-mockup-minimal-interior-editable-designView licenseLinen Towel - Brown Border (c. 1937) by Eva Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075708/linen-towel-brown-border-c-1937-eva-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseBeyond the pixel poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779665/beyond-the-pixel-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075121/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074076/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Instagram post template, vintage fabric pattern, I'm constantly creating myself quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543863/png-abstract-beautiful-beigeView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074075/coverlet-section-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Instagram post template, vintage textile pattern, Rise like a Phoenix quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543965/png-abstract-beige-blank-spaceView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holmehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage pattern Instagram post template, editable textile design, strive for progress not perfection quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543828/png-abstract-beautiful-beigeView licenseWoven Coverlet (c. 1936) by Dorothy Laceyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072722/woven-coverlet-c-1936-dorothy-laceyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance poster template from original art illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23541695/png-flower-leavesView licenseCoverlet (1937) by Hazel Shecklerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074059/coverlet-1937-hazel-shecklerFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable wrinkled fabric mockup, flat lay designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7510557/imageView licenseCoverlet (Wool) (c. 1937) by Ruth M Barneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074102/coverlet-wool-c-1937-ruth-barnesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licenseCoverlet - Section of Reverse Side (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074127/coverlet-section-reverse-side-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseThrow blanket mockup, colorful retro pattern, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207063/throw-blanket-mockup-colorful-retro-pattern-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089263/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1937) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074063/coverlet-c-1937-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseCoverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089234/coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage pattern Instagram post template, editable design, make everyday a little less ordinary quotehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544048/png-abstract-beautiful-beigeView licenseHandwoven Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1937) by Fred Petersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075139/handwoven-coverlet-detail-c-1937-fred-petersonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070078/coverlet-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license